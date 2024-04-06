Open Menu

PM Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Three Day Visit

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia here on Saturday along with his delegation on a three day visit

MADINA MUNAWARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia here on Saturday along with his delegation on a three day visit.

Governor of Madina Munawarah Prince Salman Bin Sultan Al Saud received the prime minister at the

airport.

The prime minister will stay in Madina Munawarah and will offer prayers at Masjid e Nabwi (PBUH).

PM Shehbaz travelled on a commercial flight and during the flight mingled with the passengers.

The passengers took selfies with the prime minister and had a chat with him.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and members of the Federal cabinet including Ishaq Dar,

Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema accompanied the prime minister.

