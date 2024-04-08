PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 10:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, arrived here after wrapping up his three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Earlier, at the Jeddah International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed further fortifying of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring

avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

The Federal cabinet members and Punjab chief minister accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

The prime minister performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Ka’aba as he was granted access inside ‘Baitullah’, as a special gesture.

The prime minister prayed for the country's progress and prosperity, the Muslim Ummah's unity and global peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims, particularly those of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine from the illegal subjugation.

“Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a press statement, prior to the prime minister’s visit, had said.

