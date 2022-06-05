UrduPoint.com

PM Directs For Provision Of Two Helicopters To Control Patnai Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PM directs for provision of two helicopters to control Patnai fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed for provision of two helicopters to extinguish forest fire in Patnai area of Swat.

The prime minister issued direction on the request of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A request was made for support in controlling the fire, considering the dry weather and blowing of strong wind which could rage the flames.

District administration, forest department and Rescue 1122 teams have been busy in Patnai, Babuzai area of Mingora to control the fire.

Accepting the request of local administration and other allied departments, the prime minister directed for immediate aerial support to control the wild blaze.

