PM directs NDMA to be on high alert in view of heavy monsoon rains

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks the people to stay alert and take special care during Monsoon season.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant agencies including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions in view of heavy monsoon rains.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also asked the people to stay alert and take special care.

Prime Minster Imran Khan had earlier directed the Federal and provincial governments and State Life to establish special units to constantly oversee the implementation of Sehat Sahulat Card program and immediately address any problem.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding government's historic health sector initiative of Sehat Sahulat Card in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to appropriately publicize the program with the cooperation of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so that the maximum number of people could benefit from it.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the relief reaching to the masses through Sehat Sahulat Card.

He said it is the country's largest and historic program, providing quality healthcare services to the people.

The Prime Minister said it is the first time that any government has launched such a comprehensive program in the health sector whilst caring for the weak segments of the society. He said this program is providing them quality healthcare services both through the public and private sector hospitals.

The Prime Minister said the Sehat Sahulat Card program is bringing a change in the health sector. He said this program will promote the private sector hospitals and encourage them to provide services in rural and far flung areas.

The meeting was informed that 8.5 million families have been provided with the health card in Punjab province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, millions of people have benefited from this program. So far five point three billion rupees have been spent in the province on provision of indoor health services to the people.