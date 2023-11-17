PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased in the paradise, and grant fortitude and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the prime minister said Gohar Ayub had a unique position in the politics of Pakistan.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gohar Ayub’s family at this time of grief,” PM Kakar added.