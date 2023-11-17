Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Gohar Ayub Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 11:27 PM

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased in the paradise, and grant fortitude and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the prime minister said Gohar Ayub had a unique position in the politics of Pakistan.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gohar Ayub’s family at this time of grief,” PM Kakar added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Gohar Ayub Khan Family

Recent Stories

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

3 minutes ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

3 minutes ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

18 seconds ago
Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected Preside ..

Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during offi ..

21 seconds ago
 DC urges parental support in polio eradication dri ..

DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

23 seconds ago
 Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka Inter ..

Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka International Charity Bazaar

24 seconds ago
 Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

27 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

27 minutes ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan