PM Imran to effectively highlight Kashmir issue at UNGA, says Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would effectively raise voice for Kashmiris in his virtual address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to be held in New York on September 24 (today).

In a news release, he said the Prime Minister would draw world's attention to the human rights violations by India in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He extended his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's for his unequivocal stand on Kashmir at the annual session of the UNGA.

Gandapur reiterated Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support for the oppressed people of IIOJK in their struggle for the right to self-determination.