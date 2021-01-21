(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :CM Punjab's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the corrupt opposition parties were only trying to 'blackmail' government to get relief on ongoing accountability cases.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the incumbent government was standing firm to exposed their blatant lies in front of public at any cost.

Terming the allegations against PTI in foreign funding case as propaganda, she said that this 11 party temporary alliance would fail as PM Imran Khan will not bow down before the opposition's blackmailing tactics.

The prime minister will go to the masses to counter the opposition's propaganda, she said, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not budge an inch from principled stance on his agenda.

If the opposition thinks that the Imran Khan will come under pressure from the rallies, it will never happen, she made it clear.

Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she assured that the government under the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere, however, all corrupt group of politicians would go to jail.

Firdous Awan said the PML-N and PPP leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy as when they are in power, they desire that the government should fulfill its constitutional tenure and when Imran Khan comes to power, they become uncomfortable.

However, now people of Pakistan have buried the politics of two families, ruling for many decades, and reposed confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.