PM lauds security forces for successful anti-terrorist operation in Kech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday commended the security forces officials and personnel on the successful operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan.

He also appreciated the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of the security forces displayed during the operation by sending three terrorists to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated continuing the fight against the cancer of terrorism till its complete elimination from the

country.

He said terrorists were the enemies of peace in Balochistan and were against the prosperity of its residents, reaffirming that the government would continue the journey of progress and prosperity of the province.

The prime minister further said that entire nation along with him, were resolute in their determination for defence of the motherland and stood behind their brave security forces.

