PM meets Fakhar Imam, Arbab Ghulam Rahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the political situation in the country.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the expected production of wheat in the country.

The prime minister also met with his Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim and exchanged views on the prevailing political situation.