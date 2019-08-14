UrduPoint.com
PM Reassures Kashmiri Leaders Of Pakistan's Persistent Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

PM reassures Kashmiri leaders of Pakistan's persistent support

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the whole Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the most difficult time and the country would keep up extending moral, diplomatic and political support to them.

The prime minister, in a meeting with prominent leaders of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Hurriyat Conference here, said Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir cause at every international forum.

His presence in the capital city of AJK on the country's Independence Day manifested that Pakistan stood by the Kashmiri people, he added.

The Kashmiri leaders thanked the prime minister for observing the independence day as solidarity day with the Kashmiris and for visiting Muzaffarabad where he addressed the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The Kashmiri leaders apprised the prime minister that India had crossed all limits of brutalities in the occupied Kashmir, which was unprecedented in any civilized world.

They told the prime minister that the citizens had been confined and rendered incommunicado by suspending all communication networks, including telephone and internet.

He said the people living on Pakistani side of the Line of Control were unaware of the condition of their family members living on the other side.

It was told that the Kashmiri leadership had been placed under house-arrest, besides putting the writers, journalists and teachers behind the bars in sheer violation of the international humanitarian laws.

