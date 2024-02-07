Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Pishin Blasts, Seeks Report From Balochistan Chief Secretary

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PM strongly condemns Pishin blasts, seeks report from Balochistan chief secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the blasts that took place in Khanozai and Qila Saifullah areas of Balochistan’s Pashin district.

In a condemnation message, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blasts.

He sympathized with family members of those martyred in the blasts and prayed to Allah Almighty for the peace and elevation of the ranks of departed souls.

PM Kakar directed ensuring prompt treatment of the injured and sought a report into the incidents from the Chief Secretary of the Balochistan province.

He vowed to foil every attempt of the elements wanted to sabotage law and order in the country, reiterating the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Prime Minister Condemnation Law And Order Qila Saifullah Family From Government

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

29 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan