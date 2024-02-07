PM strongly condemns Pishin blasts, seeks report from Balochistan chief secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the blasts that took place in Khanozai and Qila Saifullah areas of Balochistan’s Pashin district.

In a condemnation message, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blasts.

He sympathized with family members of those martyred in the blasts and prayed to Allah Almighty for the peace and elevation of the ranks of departed souls.

PM Kakar directed ensuring prompt treatment of the injured and sought a report into the incidents from the Chief Secretary of the Balochistan province.

He vowed to foil every attempt of the elements wanted to sabotage law and order in the country, reiterating the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.