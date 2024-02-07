PM Strongly Condemns Pishin Blasts, Seeks Report From Balochistan Chief Secretary
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the blasts that took place in Khanozai and Qila Saifullah areas of Balochistan’s Pashin district.
In a condemnation message, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blasts.
He sympathized with family members of those martyred in the blasts and prayed to Allah Almighty for the peace and elevation of the ranks of departed souls.
PM Kakar directed ensuring prompt treatment of the injured and sought a report into the incidents from the Chief Secretary of the Balochistan province.
He vowed to foil every attempt of the elements wanted to sabotage law and order in the country, reiterating the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy, Malaysian DG Immigration discuss issues of Pakistan nationals4 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education, DC inspect schools up-gradation4 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police hold flag march4 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantonment Police nabs drugs peddler, recovers 1.87kg hashish4 minutes ago
-
AJK-based Pakistani voters head to polling stations4 minutes ago
-
Control Room setup at Commissioners’ office to monitor Election process4 minutes ago
-
Police unearth distillery, recover 20 liters of liquor4 minutes ago
-
2.6 mln people to cast votes in Sargodha:14 minutes ago
-
Qila Saifullah: another blast outside JUI-F office, 10 killed14 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits election control room14 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for February 8 election completed, 15, 696 polling stations for 21.928mn voters set ..24 minutes ago
-
NA-43 Tank anticipates exciting electoral battle24 minutes ago