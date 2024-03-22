PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Convoy In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a military convoy.
According to the police report, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in deaths and injuries of the soldiers.
The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for higher ranks for the martyred soldiers and for patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.
He said the Pakistan Army was resolved for the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.
"Our fight against terrorism will continue unless it is eliminated from the country in toto," he remarked.
