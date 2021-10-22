UrduPoint.com

PM To Embark On Three-day Visit To Saudi Arabia Tomorrow

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:01 PM

PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting to take part in the MGI Summit being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Riyadh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday to attend the launching ceremony of the "Middle East Green Initiative Summit" in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister will accompany a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Federal cabinet.

At the MGI Summit, the Prime Minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change.

The Prime Minister will also highlight Pakistan's experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

The MGI Summit is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The event is the first of its kind in the middle East.

It may be recalled "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March this year aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan's "Clean and Green Pakistan" and Prime Minister's "10 billion Tree Tsunami.

"

The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading Saudi investors and businessmen and Pakistani community in the kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is home to over two million Pakistanis, contributing in the progress and prosperity of both countries.

The visit of the Prime Minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

