PM To Pay Official Visit To China In May: Rana Mashhood
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was beyond any doubt, but during the last regime, not only the CPEC project was destroyed, but also an attempt was made to spoil the relations between the two brotherly countries.
He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan visited different galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.
He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wants to make Pakistan a partner in economic development and that is the reason why he is bringing investment from Pakistan's friendly countries to Pakistan so that the country can stand on its own feet.
From May 14, the Prime Minister will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China, which will restore the confidence of the brotherly neighboring country and the CPEC project will move towards success quickly, he added.
In response to a question, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the current Federal government's focus is on youth.
Along with higher education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to increase the technical training of the youth so that the talented youth are not only sent abroad but their skills can also be fully utilized in Pakistan.
Recognizing the importance of languages, including Chinese, Rana Mashhood disclosed that he had instructed relevant institutions to initiate language programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of different countries.
He specifically mentioned plans to include the Chinese language in the programs offered by the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training.
Rana Mashhood expressed appreciation for the establishment of the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar, foreseeing it as a pivotal hub for further enhancing the bonds between Pakistan and China. He reiterated his commitment to providing all possible cooperation in strengthening this friendship.
Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan further said that many countries including China and Saudi Arabia are planning to invest in Pakistan in various fields.
Thousands of talented people will also get an opportunity to perform services in the country and abroad. He appreciated the establishment of the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar and said that it is commendable that the China Window will prove to be a center for further strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China. He also assured of all possible cooperation.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee constituted for providing legal guidance to women, transgender in KP8 minutes ago
-
Land dispute: police party attacked, six outlaws held18 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards multi-million dollar contract for Mangla Dam Project18 minutes ago
-
Two absconders held, stolen bike, arms recovered19 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities19 minutes ago
-
Mud house collapsed, two injured28 minutes ago
-
Man kidnapped in Wah Cantt28 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to procure 500000 tons wheat28 minutes ago
-
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM35 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred police constable38 minutes ago
-
13 people died in recent heavy rains in KP38 minutes ago
-
Two women held on drug smuggling charges, over 6 kg hashish recovered39 minutes ago