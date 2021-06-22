PM under fire over statement on women attire

(@fidahassanain)

Religious and liberals both are engaged in online debate following the statement of PM Khan during an interview to a foreign journalist that if a women is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is under fire after his statement on dressing of the women.

In an interview to a foreign journalist, PM Khan had said: “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots,”.

After his statement, there is a storm on social media and liberals are more active as they have launched a trend with hashtag of “RapeAplologistselectedPM” to defame the PM and his stance.

However, the religious people and those who follow the local tradition are defending the PM’s stance on parda “veil”.

A user shared some old pictures of the PM long before when he was not a political leader, with hastag of “RapeApologistselectedPM”. He wrote: “If hypocracy had any face”.

Another user said: “I would never like to talk about someone’s personal life but alas #RapeApologistSelectedPM Is sign of shamelessness @Atifrauf79

Countering the liberal’s stance, a user came with a video clip of famous religious figure Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was emphasizing upon veil for women.