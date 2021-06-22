UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Under Fire Over Statement On Women Attire

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:01 PM

PM under fire over statement on women attire

Religious and liberals both are engaged in online debate following the statement of PM Khan during an interview to a foreign journalist that if a women is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is under fire after his statement on dressing of the women.

In an interview to a foreign journalist, PM Khan had said: “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men unless they are robots,”.

After his statement, there is a storm on social media and liberals are more active as they have launched a trend with hashtag of “RapeAplologistselectedPM” to defame the PM and his stance.

However, the religious people and those who follow the local tradition are defending the PM’s stance on parda “veil”.

A user shared some old pictures of the PM long before when he was not a political leader, with hastag of “RapeApologistselectedPM”. He wrote: “If hypocracy had any face”.

Another user said: “I would never like to talk about someone’s personal life but alas #RapeApologistSelectedPM Is sign of shamelessness @Atifrauf79

Countering the liberal’s stance, a user came with a video clip of famous religious figure Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was emphasizing upon veil for women.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Storm Fire Prime Minister Social Media Women Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Recent Stories

ADNEC launches &#039;Tourism 365&#039; to enhance ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 663 new coronavirus cases, 27 mor ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance and Transport Auth ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours ..

39 minutes ago

India reports 42,640 new coronavirus infections, 1 ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.72 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.