PM 'Youth Development Initiatives' aims to empower youth for socio-economic uplift: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said that the incumbent government has launched 15 PM Mega Youth Development Initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Development Package worth Rs 150 billion to empower the youth of the country.

While expressing her views during a meeting with beat reporters of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP), she said that these initiatives included Youth internship program, laptop scheme, 5000 scholarships for students of Balochistan and ex-FATA, 75 national top talent scholarship program and establishment of Seerat Chairs.

These initiatives further includes the establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities in less developed districts of Pakistan, Youth Skills Training Program, Young Development Fellowship Program, seven Centers of Excellence, Pakistan Innovation Fund, Young Development Leader Award, A special development scheme for the development of 20 poorest districts of Pakistan, Young Peace and Development Core program (YPDC) and establishment of 250 mini sports complexes across Pakistan, she informed.

Besides this, aiming to empower the youth of the country, loans are being provided for businesses on easy terms and conditions under PMYP through which youth from across over the country are getting loans through online applications.

Through these initiatives of the government, about 64% of the young population will be equipped with all the facilities, she added.

She said that the Prime Minister's Internship Program is Pakistan's largest internship program which aimed at economically empowering the youth.

Through this program more than 60,000 young graduates being provided paid internship facilities across the country.

Providing further details of the PMYP initiatives, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Program is one of the important initiatives of the government through which 100,000 laptops will be distributed to digitally empower the students of public sector higher education institutions.

She said that, to end the deprivations of Balochistan and ex-FATA, a scholarship program has been launched under PMYP, through which 5000 scholarships will be provided to the students of these areas.

She said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government has started a project of worth Rs. 40 billion, for the development of the 20 poorest districts of the country.

Talking about the YPDC project, Shaza Fatima said that the key objective of the program is to come together for youth development, exchange ideas and collaborate on projects that promote peace and address the root causes of conflict and violence in their communities.

Shaza Fatima said that despite the economic crisis, the government is taking all possible measures for the betterment of the youth as we are committed to provide an enabling and conducive environment to the youth of the country so that they can be empowered and play their active role for the socio-economic development of the country.