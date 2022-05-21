PMC conducts first ever dental NLE-2

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has conducted dental National Licensing Examination-2 (Clinical Skills Examination) of foreign graduates for the first time in the country at School of Dentistry, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZAMBU).

According to PMC spokesperson, number of students appeared in the examination and stated it to be a good initiative to screen students.

He said that the whole purpose of the NLE is to test the competency, knowledge, and skills of a graduate to ensure they are safe doctors as they would be granted a license to treat patients independently.

He said that the NLE skills exam represents the basic skills that are mandatory for patient handling and management in the absence of which patients would be at severe risk.

He said that the National Licensing Examination is likely to protect the right of the patients and to encourage all able and learned students to assume practice in the mainstream field.

He added that the PMC is working with clear vision and dedication to facilitate and improve the healthcare system in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Medical Commission was working tirelessly with an aim to reform and improve health care education and service delivery standards for its all stakeholders.

