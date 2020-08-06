PMD advises authorities to remain alert during heavy downpour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the authorities concerned to remain vigilant during the heavy downpour expected to generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday or Saturday.

According to the spokesman of PMD, a monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal approached Sindh on Thursday night causing penetration of monsoon currents in Sindh, South Punjab and Eastern Balochistan till Saturday.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad during the next 24 hours.

Scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambarshahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on Friday and Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 19mm, Punjab: Karor (Layyah) 10, Sialkot 09, Bhakkar 01. Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Saidu Sharif 02, Dera Ismail Khan 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was 46 C in Sibbi and 44 C in Sukkur and Dadu.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed all the relevant departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), WAPDA, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC),Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Communication and Works (C&W) Departments of representative provinces and regions to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

NDMA has also instructed to follow COVID 19 strictly in case of mass gathering or rescue operations to avoid transmission of this pandemic among the mass interactions.

The authority has also emphasized the need to apprise the tourists about the weather forecast and ensure availability of staff of emergency services during the period.

Relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast and update the NDMA twice daily in case of any eventuality, the authority stated.