PMD warns of rapid glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan due to unusual heat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of accelerated snow and glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan as temperatures in the region remain 7-9 degree celsius above normal.

The unusual heat is significantly intensifying the rate of snow and ice melting, raising the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

According to the PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division, both maximum and minimum temperatures are persistently higher than the average, leading to massive snowmelt and increased water inflow into reservoirs.

The data shows that up to the first 10 days of August, inflow into the Tarbela Reservoir during the current kharif season has reached 41.8 million acre-feet (MAF), which is 5.64 MAF above the normal seasonal inflow of 36.16 MAF.

The department cautioned that the rapid melting of snow could lead to the formation and expansion of glacial lakes, which pose a serious flood threat to downstream areas. Officials urged relevant authorities and communities to remain vigilant, particularly in vulnerable valleys, to mitigate potential disaster impacts.