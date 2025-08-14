Kohat Celebrates Independence Day With Grandeur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The District Administration of Kohat on Wednesday organized a grand Independence Night and fireworks at the KDA sports Complex, Kohat, which was attended by thousands of enthusiastic citizens, including men, women, and youth.
The ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Commissioner Kohat Division Mr. Mutasim Billah Shah, MPA Mr. Shafiullah Jan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud, and other officials from various government departments.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud, in his message, emphasized that Pakistan's independence was achieved through sacrifices, and it is the duty of all citizens to appreciate and cherish its freedom. He pledged that the nation would always play its role in the construction and development of the homeland.
The fireworks display at the KDA Sports Complex added to the festive atmosphere, symbolizing the joy and pride of the nation in celebrating its independence.
