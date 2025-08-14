Open Menu

Education Board Celebrates Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Education board celebrates Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a vibrant and colourful ceremony.

The celebration was attended by a large number of board officials and staff including Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan and Secretary Amjad Iqbal Khattak.

Chairman board Adnan Khan hoisted the national flag along with the senior officials, followed by collective singing of the rhythmic national anthem.

The Chairman in his speech reminded the participants of the great sacrifices that birthed Pakistan, urging everyone to safeguard its legacy.

“Freedom is a precious blessing and vibrant nations celebrate it with gratitude and pride,” he said.

The event also featured a ceremonial cake-cutting and the sharing of sweets.

Special prayers for the country's prosperity and unity were offered.

