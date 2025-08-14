SCCI arranges ceremony to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a spectacular ceremony to mark Independence Day and Marak-e-Haq with national enthusiasm and zeal

Traders and people, especially children from different walks of life flock to the chamber to celebrate the festivity.

A splendor display of national patriotism and national unity demonstrated their immeasurable love for their country during the event.

Participants on the occasion paid great homage and respect to the national anthem by standing ovation.

National songs that were run on a joint screen also charged the participants and they chanted slogans Long Live Pakistan [Pakistan Zindabad], and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army in remarkable success in battle of truth.

Participants shed light on the unmatched sacrifices and lauded struggle of forefathers, freedom fighters movement for separate homeland.

They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies which gave their lives and made the country a cradle of peace.

Speakers offered on the occasion special prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and development of the country.

The festivity formally began with SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan after hoisting a national flag at the building of the chamber house.

Chairman Anjuman e Tajran Peshawar for lifetime and former president of the chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, former senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, member of the SCCI’s executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan, Nadeem Rauf, Gul Zaman, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Sultan Muhammad and Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Qurat Ul Ain, Monawar Khurshid, Ihsanullah, Sultan Muhammad, Chaudhry Sameer, Hamoodur Rehman, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, chamber officials, staff and others were present in a large number on the occasion.

