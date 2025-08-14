SCCI Arranges Ceremony To Mark Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a spectacular ceremony to mark Independence Day and Marak-e-Haq with national enthusiasm and zeal
Traders and people, especially children from different walks of life flock to the chamber to celebrate the festivity.
A splendor display of national patriotism and national unity demonstrated their immeasurable love for their country during the event.
Participants on the occasion paid great homage and respect to the national anthem by standing ovation.
National songs that were run on a joint screen also charged the participants and they chanted slogans Long Live Pakistan [Pakistan Zindabad], and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army in remarkable success in battle of truth.
Participants shed light on the unmatched sacrifices and lauded struggle of forefathers, freedom fighters movement for separate homeland.
They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies which gave their lives and made the country a cradle of peace.
Speakers offered on the occasion special prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and development of the country.
The festivity formally began with SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan after hoisting a national flag at the building of the chamber house.
Chairman Anjuman e Tajran Peshawar for lifetime and former president of the chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, former senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, member of the SCCI’s executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan, Nadeem Rauf, Gul Zaman, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Sultan Muhammad and Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Qurat Ul Ain, Monawar Khurshid, Ihsanullah, Sultan Muhammad, Chaudhry Sameer, Hamoodur Rehman, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, chamber officials, staff and others were present in a large number on the occasion.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails42 seconds ago
-
Kohat celebrates Independence Day with grandeur44 seconds ago
-
Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulate nation on Independence Day46 seconds ago
-
ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession48 seconds ago
-
Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory celebrated in IESCO Head Office51 seconds ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Dera region54 seconds ago
-
Usta Muhammad marks Independence Day with patriotic ceremonies, citywide rally57 seconds ago
-
PMD warns of rapid glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan due to unusual heat1 minute ago
-
Education board celebrates Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Kohat1 minute ago
-
SCCI arranges ceremony to mark Independence Day1 minute ago
-
DC shares Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations with prisoners11 minutes ago