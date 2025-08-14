Open Menu

Raza Hayat Hiraj Congratulate Nation On Independence Day

August 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulated the nation on the Independence Day and the victory in the Marka e Haq.

In his message on Independence Day, he said, “we salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and sovereignty of our beloved homeland”,

He said Pakistan Army has proven its capabilities to the world by achieving victory in the Marka e Haq.

“Today, our hearts are filled with the spirit of freedom, and our heads are held high with pride,” he said.

