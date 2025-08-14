Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Dera region

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day and ‘Marka-e-Haq’ victory were celebrated across the Dera Ismail Khan region with great zeal and fervor here on Thursday.

In this regard, grand events were held in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan Lower and Upper districts and flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the respective districts.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Police Lines where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur attended it as chief guest.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief in the ceremony which began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a smartly turned-out police contingent presenting a guard of honour to the chief minister.

National songs played by the police band filled the air with nationalistic fervor.

The chief minister along with other participants cut a cake and also planted a commemorative tree to mark the occasion.

A large of officials including Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer(DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, public representatives, notable community members, and media personnel were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony the chief minister also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on Independence Day.

In Tank district, a ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan hoisted the national flag.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Moreover an “Azadi Walk” (Freedom Walk) was organized, drawing participation from a large number of citizens.

Participants chanted patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Happy Independence Day.”

Such ceremonies were also held at South Waziristan Lower and Upper districts where deputy commissioners of the respective districts hoisted national flags.

Buildings had been illuminated, creating a festive atmosphere—particularly noticeable during the evenings.

Stalls selling Independence Day-related items were sprung up along the city’s main roads, offering a variety of colorful articles for the occasion.

These stalls were drawing crowds of all age groups, with children showing special enthusiasm in purchasing caps, shirts, and accessories in national flag colors.

Meanwhile, civic agencies chalked out comprehensive plans to facilitate the celebrations.

Banners bearing patriotic slogans were installed along major roads, further enhancing the celebratory ambiance.

The police had put in place elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day festivities.

