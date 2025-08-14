ICT Police Unveil Comprehensive Security Plan For Chehlum Procession
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday announced a comprehensive security plan for the Chehlum procession in Sector G-6, formulated after reviewing security arrangements from the past five years.
Speaking at a press conference in G-6, he said over 5,000 officers and personnel, including seven Superintendents of Police (SPs) and female officers from all divisions, would be deployed for the procession’s security. Additionally, 16 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams from Rangers, 29 QRF units from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and 16 Elite Police vehicles have been assigned to the duty.
The IGP Rizvi said that security preparations had been underway for 15 days, with the Islamabad Police conducting multiple search operations across the city.
“All procession routes have been swept seven times, and the number of entry points has been increased to facilitate easy participation,” he added.
Highlighting the broader Independence Day security measures, he noted that more than 9,500 officers and personnel have been deployed across the Federal capital today. “Our aim is to ensure that no issue arises during the Chehlum procession,” he said, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items or activities immediately by calling 15.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails1 minute ago
-
Kohat celebrates Independence Day with grandeur1 minute ago
-
Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulate nation on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession1 minute ago
-
Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory celebrated in IESCO Head Office1 minute ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Dera region2 minutes ago
-
Usta Muhammad marks Independence Day with patriotic ceremonies, citywide rally2 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of rapid glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan due to unusual heat2 minutes ago
-
Education board celebrates Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
SCCI arranges ceremony to mark Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
DC shares Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day celebrations with prisoners12 minutes ago