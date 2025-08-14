ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday announced a comprehensive security plan for the Chehlum procession in Sector G-6, formulated after reviewing security arrangements from the past five years.

Speaking at a press conference in G-6, he said over 5,000 officers and personnel, including seven Superintendents of Police (SPs) and female officers from all divisions, would be deployed for the procession’s security. Additionally, 16 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams from Rangers, 29 QRF units from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and 16 Elite Police vehicles have been assigned to the duty.

The IGP Rizvi said that security preparations had been underway for 15 days, with the Islamabad Police conducting multiple search operations across the city.

“All procession routes have been swept seven times, and the number of entry points has been increased to facilitate easy participation,” he added.

Highlighting the broader Independence Day security measures, he noted that more than 9,500 officers and personnel have been deployed across the Federal capital today. “Our aim is to ensure that no issue arises during the Chehlum procession,” he said, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items or activities immediately by calling 15.

