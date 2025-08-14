Open Menu

Pakistan's Independence Day Celebrated With Zeal In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at Darra Adamkhel library Oulus Khan Park in Kohat to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day on Thursday. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Commandant Sadat Anwar Sahib FTF and Assistant Commissioner Darra Faiz Muhammad Khan, along with elders, teachers, students, and members of the civil society. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the flag hoisting ceremony and the national anthem.

During the ceremony, children showcased their patriotic spirit by singing national songs and delivering speeches. Commandant FTF Sadat Anwar Sahib highlighted the historical significance of Independence Day, paying tribute to the founders of Pakistan and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's establishment.

He also emphasized the importance of remembering these sacrifices and working towards Pakistan's development and prosperity with honesty, unity, and hard work.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the martyrs, the security of the armed forces, and the country's development. The participants also displayed Independence Day banners, cut a cake, and took part in a walk to express their solidarity and national spirit.

