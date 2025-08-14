Usta Muhammad Marks Independence Day With Patriotic Ceremonies, Citywide Rally
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) To mark the Independence Day, a dignified and patriotic ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Usta Muhammad and a vibrant Independence Day rally was organized in the city.
The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the Deputy Commissioner, followed by the National Anthem, echoing the spirit of unity and pride among all attendees.
A contingent of police personnel presented a formal Guard of Honour, paying tribute to the national flag and the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.
Following the ceremony, a vibrant Independence Day rally was organized, starting from the DC Office and proceeding through designated routes across the city. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all walks of life, including students, professionals, community leaders, and families, demonstrating their deep love and commitment to Pakistan.
Upon the rally’s return to the DC Office, a second ceremony was held featuring patriotic speeches, national songs, and cultural performances. Schoolchildren, both boys and girls, delivered heartfelt speeches highlighting the significance of Independence Day and the sacrifices of national heroes. Their words resonated with pride and hope for a brighter future.
The program concluded with another rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a special prayer seeking peace, prosperity, and progress for Pakistan. Later on DC Usta Muhammad visited local hospitals to share the joy of Independence Day with patients. Sweets and gifts were distributed, bringing smiles and a sense of inclusion to those unable to join the public celebrations.
Independence Day events continued throughout the district into the late-night hours, with homes and streets. The police ensured strict security arrangements, maintaining peace and order.
