Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with patriotic fervor across the jails of Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan. The main ceremony at Central Jail Haripur, where Superintendent Hamid Azam hoisted the national flag.
During the national anthem, a smartly turned-out contingent of staff presented a salute. Present on the occasion were Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, Deputy Superintendent Mohiuddin Shah, all Assistant Superintendents, jail staff, Frontier Constabulary personnel and Elite Force members.
Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the martyrs, while slogans of Pakistan Zindabad echoed through the premises.
In compliance with the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Inspector General of Prisons Mr.
Usman Mehsud, the “Battle for the Path of Truth” was marked with week-long activities from August 7 to August 14 in all jails of the region.
These activities included Quran recitation sessions, cleanliness drives inside and outside the jails, speech competitions among prisoners, Ludo and carrom board contests, the display of national flags and banners on prison administration blocks, and the distribution of Pakistani flags among inmates.
On the eve of August 13, the jail buildings were decorated with colorful lights and rehearsals were conducted for the main event. On August 14, flag-hoisting ceremonies were held simultaneously in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails, concluding with prayers for the country’s safety, unity and prosperity.
