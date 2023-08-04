PML-F held Youm-e-Istehsal rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out by Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Sukkur chapter here on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Office bearers and workers of PML-F participated in the rally at Globe Chowk Sukkur.

Carrying banners, the participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking to the participants of the rally, President Sukkur chapter of PML-F, Faqeer Inatat Buriro said the Kashmiri people have been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives.

He said every Pakistani is aware of its national responsibility and stands by Kashmiri brethren.