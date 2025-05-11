PML-N Abbottabad Stages Rally To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) District Abbottabad Sunday organized a large rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemn Indian aggression.
The event, attended by a significant number of party officials, workers, and citizens from diverse walks of life, was marked by passionate speeches and patriotic fervor.
Addressing the rally, PML-N District President and former National Assembly candidate Malik Mohabbat Awan commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a strong and effective response to Indian aggression. He said the downing of Indian jets by Pakistan's military was an unmatched act of bravery that left the enemy in disarray. “Pakistan desires peace,” he stated, “but any act of aggression by India will be met with a fitting and forceful reply.” He added that the entire nation stands united with the armed forces like an unbreakable wall.
Malik Suhail Awan, District Information Secretary, said the rally drew wide participation and reflected the public’s deep support for national defense. He noted that party leaders and community representatives turned out in large numbers to reaffirm their backing of the armed forces.
Prominent speakers at the rally included PML-N Hazara Division General Secretary Suhail Anjum Mughal, District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, Provincial Vice President Shaukat Haroon Khan Jadoon, and Member of National Assembly Dr. Shaista Khan Jadoon. They congratulated the armed forces for their resolute stance and praised the nation's unity during testing times. “We are a living nation,” they declared, “and such nations know how to defend their homeland.”
The event concluded with expressions of national pride and a collective vow to stand firm in the defense of the country.
APP/hqz
