PML-N Believes In Ensuring Prosperity: Azma Bukhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz believes in serving the people and credit goes to the PML-N for overcoming electricity load-shedding, making the country an atomic power and starting China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has brought an air ambulance project just in one and a half months.
She said that rescue workers are getting training of an air ambulance, adding that it is a small size plane which could be landed anywhere.
Azma Bukhari said that all services of an air ambulance would be free for common man.
She further said that price of 'Roti' has been reduced after doing homework, adding that impossible word is not present in the dictionary of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.
She further said that Sehat card would be introduced once again after improving it.
