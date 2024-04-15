Open Menu

PML-N Believes In Ensuring Prosperity: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PML-N believes in ensuring prosperity: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz believes in serving the people and credit goes to the PML-N for overcoming electricity load-shedding, making the country an atomic power and starting China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has brought an air ambulance project just in one and a half months.

She said that rescue workers are getting training of an air ambulance, adding that it is a small size plane which could be landed anywhere.

Azma Bukhari said that all services of an air ambulance would be free for common man.

She further said that price of 'Roti' has been reduced after doing homework, adding that impossible word is not present in the dictionary of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

She further said that Sehat card would be introduced once again after improving it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Electricity Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Man Price Muslim All

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

1 hour ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

1 hour ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

2 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

5 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

7 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

8 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

8 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

8 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan