PML-N candidate wins NA-72

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Zahid won the National Assembly election from NA-72, Sialkot-III by securing 1,10,190 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was independent candidate Ch. Amjad Ali Bajwa who bagged 1,03,792 votes. The voter turnout remained 50.76%.