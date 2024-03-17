PML-N Govt Committed To Protecting Minorities’ Rights: Arora
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to protecting rights of religious minorities.
He expressed these views during a warm reception given to him in his native Narowal constituency, where locals greeted him with historical enthusiasm, said a handout issued here.
Arora's visit marked his first return to the constituency since assuming office as a minister. Amidst vibrant celebrations, he was adorned with garlands and escorted through the streets on a Baghi, accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats.
Expressing gratitude to the community, the minister pledged to address the sense of deprivation among religious minorities, saying that the government, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was determined to address all long-standing concerns of religious minorities.
Highlighting the milestone of a Sikh minister serving for the first time, Arora affirmed his commitment to ushering in a new era of prosperity and development during his tenure.
