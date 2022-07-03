PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the PML-N leadership had the ability to bring the country out of prevailing challenges created by previous incompetent and corrupt government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the PML-N leadership had the ability to bring the country out of prevailing challenges created by previous incompetent and corrupt government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She said that the present coalition government had to take tough decisions including increase in petroleum prices with heavy heart because of wrongdoings of the Imran Khan led past government.

Addressing the party workers in PP-167, she said that the credit of eliminating load-shedding from the country went to the PML-N government to its previous term which ended in 2018 but the incompetence of the PTI government again pushed the country into darkness and the people were facing power crisis.

The present government was working hard to resolve the problems faced by the people including the load-shedding, price hike and others, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI tried to create anarchy in the country however the people recognized their real face and intention.

She added that if PTI had left something in the reserves, the coalition government would have provided relief to the people.

She predicted that the PML-N will stand victorious in the by-elections in the province saying that the solution of the people's problems was with the PML-N.

At the outset of her speech, Maryam claimed that PML-N supporters from a single constituency present in Green Town were more compared to the number of people attending PTI's gathering on the Parade ground in Islamabad.

"They (PTI) thought that Maryam would not come out to address public gatherings because of rising inflation, but I want to tell them that I stand with the people when times are tough," she asserted.

She reiterated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz will take the country out of the crisis by working hard.

The PML-N leader accused the PTI chairman of looting the mandate of the people of Punjab by handing over the charge to his "puppet" Usman Buzdar in 2018. However, she added that the PML-N would honour the mandate by bringing ease in the lives of the people.