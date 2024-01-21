Open Menu

PML-N Issues Final List Of Candidates For NA Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar on Sunday issued the final list of candidates and ticket holders for the National Assembly in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8, 2024.

According to a private news channel, as per the list, PML-N candidates will contest 212 seats in the National Assembly.

According to the released list, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will contest from NA-15 Mansehra and NA-130 Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will contest from NA 119, Hamza Shehbaz NA 118, and President Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123 and 132.

No candidate has been contesting the elections on NA-4, 19, 20, 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 54, 64, 88, 92, 117, 128, 143, 149, 165, 185 and NA 190 to 204 Constituencies.

Even from NA 206 to 210, no PML-N candidate is contesting in any constituency.

Apart from this, no PML-N candidate is contesting in NA 212, 214, 215, 217, 218, 221, 223, 224, 228, 239, 245, 264, 266.

