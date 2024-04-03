PML-N leader slams PTI for alleged interference with judiciary, institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a senior leader in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday for attempting to influence the superior judiciary and other national institutions to achieve their desired outcomes.

Speaking to the media alongside MNA Barrister Aqeel Malik, he expressed his disapproval of PTI's actions, stating that the same group of disgruntled people, through their social media campaign, was attempting to pressure the judiciary and certain institutions to serve their nefarious designs.

He stated that the PTI social media team had initiated a slanderous campaign against Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani without any relevance to the overall matter. Moreover, there are now objections raised by PTI regarding the composition of the Supreme Court's larger bench concerning suo moto proceedings regarding interference in judicial matters.

The Supreme Court is handling the suo moto proceedings concerning complaints against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges with utmost transparency. PTI should refrain from interfering in the matter as it will be resolved by the judiciary in a fair manner.

The judicial verdict will be accepted by all parties involved.

He encouraged PTI to steer clear of violence in politics and instead engage in competition with PML-N within the political realm. The governing party is prepared to engage PTI politically, and their tendency towards bickering is deemed unacceptable.

He said despite reservations, PML-N joined the system in 2018 as his party believes in supremacy of constitution and promotion of democratic traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA, expressed his disapproval of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for engaging in undemocratic behavior and making baseless accusations against the institutions.

He called on PTI to refrain from meddling in matters related to judges' complaints, asserting that they are not directly involved in the issue. Malik criticized PTI for attempting to sensationalize a case that is under judicial consideration, emphasizing the need to steer clear of the politics of unfounded allegations. He highlighted that PTI's portrayal of the judges' letter is misleading, stating that selective justice is unacceptable. Additionally, he stressed that PTI cannot expect to be exempt from the law and its consequences.