PML-N MPA allegedly rapes housemaid, case registered

The MPA’s wife and two sons have also been nominated in the case.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Tahir has allegedly raped housemaid Saima in Faisalabad.

A case has been registered against the MPA for torturing maid.

The case has been registered upon the complaint of Riaz Masih, the father of 14-year-old maid Saima who was allegedly tortured by the maid’s family.

Police officials said that the case has been registered under three clauses, including rape and Children Act.

MPA Tahir Jamil will be arrested following the permission of Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

Riaz Masih alleged that the MPA raped his daughter twice while his wife Bano used to torture her. Moreover, MPA’s sons Afaq and Saeed also used to do indecent stuff with her.

Police said that the maid’s medico-legal was conducted soon after the complaint. The samples from girl’s body have been sent to forensic laboratory.

Hospital sources confirmed the rape while final opinion will be given after the report from forensic lab.