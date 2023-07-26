Open Menu

PML-N Party Workers Call On Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Senior party workers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) including former councillors called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political and economic situation besides other matters during a meeting at the Governor's House here here on Wednesday

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team have saved the country from economic crisis and default by making sincere efforts.

He said politics is the name of public service and there is need to promote positive thinking, truth and moral values in the society.

The Governor Punjab said during the previous tenures of Muslim League (N), the country witnessed development and prosperity, adding that the PML-N government always took steps to arrest inflation, improve infrastructure, build motorway, and control load-shedding.

He said the incident of May 9 is a day of shame for the entire nation, adding that on May 9, under a plan, memorials of martyrs were desecrated, and army installations were attacked, which is an unforgivable crime.

Former Chairman Union Council Aamir Khan said that a political party misled the nation and spread so many lies on social media that they seemed true. Chaudhry Javed Kamal Gujjar said that the party workers believed in fighting false news and propaganda on social media with truth and decency.

The delegation comprised former Chairman Union Council, Aamir Khan, Chaudhry Javed Kamal, Haji Miraj Din, Zahid Khan Adnan, Khalid Butt and senior workers Hafiz Asif Ladi, Idris Khan Kakar, Waheed Jatt, Tariq Qureshi, Malik Lali, Chaudhry Saeed Gujjar, Yasir Latif and Hamad Butt.

