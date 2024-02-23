PML-N respects opposition: Azma Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari has said the PML-N respected the opposition

and wanted to take them along.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday, she urged the PTI backed candidates

to follow rule of business.

She said: "If the PTI backed candidates think that they will halt affairs of the house through negative

tactics then it is their misunderstanding." Azma Bukhari said the PML-N was present in the house

with its allies with a strength of two-third majority.

She said people of Punjab wanted relief and solution to their problems as they had no interest

in politics of hue and cry. The PML-N in Punjab would set new development era under the

leadership of Maryam Nawaz, she said and added that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, people would

see progressive in Punjab.