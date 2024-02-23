PML-N Respects Opposition: Azma Bukhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari has said the PML-N respected the opposition
and wanted to take them along.
Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday, she urged the PTI backed candidates
to follow rule of business.
She said: "If the PTI backed candidates think that they will halt affairs of the house through negative
tactics then it is their misunderstanding." Azma Bukhari said the PML-N was present in the house
with its allies with a strength of two-third majority.
She said people of Punjab wanted relief and solution to their problems as they had no interest
in politics of hue and cry. The PML-N in Punjab would set new development era under the
leadership of Maryam Nawaz, she said and added that with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, people would
see progressive in Punjab.
