(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Malik Ghulam Habib has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-154, Lahore-X by securing 26,014 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Shakeel Ahmad who bagged 24,156 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.23%.