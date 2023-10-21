Open Menu

PML-Q Chief, JUI-F Leader Warmly Welcome Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur (JUI-F) spokesperson Saturday extended warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country.

During his meeting with senior party leader Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Shujaat said, "As an experienced politician, it is hoped that Nawaz Sharif will choose the path of reconciliation."

Ch Imtiaz Ranjha told APP that Ch Shujaat Hussain stressed the importance of national unity and emphasised the urgent need for politicians to come together for welfare of the country.

Ch Shujaat said, "There is an urgent need to work towards revitalising the country's economy and eradicating unemployment and terrorism. All politicians should dedicate themselves to the country's welfare, setting aside personal gains," said Ch Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghauri told APP on Saturday that his party also welcomed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to the country. He urged all political parties to stop indulging in tussle, adding that there was dire need to take the country out of the quagmire.

