LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :PTI's Central Deputy Secretary Media for Insaf Youth Wing Sarfraz Ahmad Bhatth has termed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of getting vote of confidence from the Parliament as a daring step.

He said the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve in his speech to the nation that no NRO will be offered to the opposition parties which made an alliance to protect their vested interests.

Talking to APP here, the PTI leader said that PM Imran Khan had struggled for more than two decades against corruption and would continue standing against corrupt practices in the country.

Use of money in Senate elections and alleged video had exposed opposition parties' way of politics, he added.