UrduPoint.com

PMYP To Distribute 100,000 Laptops To Empower Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PMYP to distribute 100,000 laptops to empower youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The government has decided to revive various programmes, including the laptop scheme under the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) with the aim to digitally empower the youth of the country and enabling them to better compete with the world.

Under the laptop scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed with a budget of Rs 10 billion among the students from different universities and colleges across Pakistan which will help empower the youth digitally and provide livelihood opportunities to them.

Under the scheme a special quota has been reserved for the students from Balochistan and the number of laptops to be distributed under this scheme have been doubled. Additionally, 50 percent quota has been specified for women in the laptop scheme.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the revival of Prime Minister's Youth Programme initiated in 2013 with the goal of empowering the young population will ensure their inclusion in the digital world.

She further said, the students who do not fall in merit would also be able to get laptops on easy installments through commercial banks.

She said that the programme was launched in 2013 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that soon after coming to power, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started work to revive it.

The laptops that were delivered among the youth between 2013-18 brought about revolution as most of them were earning huge foreign exchange reserves for the country through e-lancing services.

Prime Minister's Laptops Scheme is for talented students with the main objective of the scheme to enhance the scope of research and quality education in the country and increase the access to information technology.

The youth can access these opportunities by visiting pmyp.gov.pk.

The government also decided to revive four other initiatives, including Prime Minister National Innovation Award to support the best business ideas in the country, National Youth Commission to increase the role of youth in policy-making, National Youth Employment Policy for the creation of 2 million jobs annually, and Revised Prime Minister's Youth Business Laon Scheme to empower youngsters with an entrepreneurial mindset.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Business Education Budget Young Women From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

10 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

11 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

29 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.