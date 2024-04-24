PNCA Hosts Artist Talk, Workshop On Paper Cutting
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday hosted an artist talk and workshop on paper cutting as a part of the ongoing "The Guiding Light" exhibition led by acclaimed artist Tusif Ahmed
The event took place at PNCA, attracting a diverse group of artists and students eager to explore the intricacies of paper-cutting art.
Tusif Ahmed, renowned for his expertise in paper cutting, facilitated an engaging and insightful session that spanned two hours for participants from the twin cities.
He brought a mesmerizing collection and beautifully showcased the essence of Islamic art that was an inspiration from his mentor and the esteemed artist Sadequain.
Tusif hailed for his mastery in paper cutting art, skillfully unveiled the beauty of Islamic art through his intricate designs, calligraphy, and illustrations depicting verses from the Holy Quran.
The workshop not only provided a space for creative exploration but also facilitated interaction and dialogue among attendees, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives within the artistic community.
The exhibition is open for public at the National Art Gallery Islamabad till April 28 from 10 am to 4 pm.
The galleries remain closed on Saturdays.
