PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) celebrated Independence Day with a captivating puppet show, “Story of Pakistan”, drawing an appreciative audience of dignitaries, students, and families.

The performance offered a spectacular journey through the nation’s history, tracing pivotal geo-political events from the Aryan era to the landmark year of 1947.

Combining creative storytelling with vibrant puppetry, the show delivered both entertainment and education, inspiring patriotism and national pride among viewers.

The audience members lauded the production for its meticulous historical detail, innovative presentation, and cultural richness.

PNCA officials highlighted that the initiative reflects the Council’s ongoing mission to promote cultural and historical awareness through creative mediums.

“The Story of Pakistan demonstrates how art can serve as a bridge between history and the present, fostering a deeper sense of national identity,” a PNCA representative remarked.

The celebration reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage—keeping the spirit of the nation alive for generations to come.