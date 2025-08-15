Open Menu

PNCA Marks Independence Day With Enthralling Puppet Show “Story Of Pakistan”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) celebrated Independence Day with a captivating puppet show, “Story of Pakistan”, drawing an appreciative audience of dignitaries, students, and families.

The performance offered a spectacular journey through the nation’s history, tracing pivotal geo-political events from the Aryan era to the landmark year of 1947.

Combining creative storytelling with vibrant puppetry, the show delivered both entertainment and education, inspiring patriotism and national pride among viewers.

The audience members lauded the production for its meticulous historical detail, innovative presentation, and cultural richness.

PNCA officials highlighted that the initiative reflects the Council’s ongoing mission to promote cultural and historical awareness through creative mediums.

“The Story of Pakistan demonstrates how art can serve as a bridge between history and the present, fostering a deeper sense of national identity,” a PNCA representative remarked.

The celebration reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage—keeping the spirit of the nation alive for generations to come.

Recent Stories

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

8 minutes ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

17 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

25 minutes ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

34 minutes ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

42 minutes ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

52 minutes ago
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan