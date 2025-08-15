PNCA Marks Independence Day With Enthralling Puppet Show “Story Of Pakistan”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) celebrated Independence Day with a captivating puppet show, “Story of Pakistan”, drawing an appreciative audience of dignitaries, students, and families.
The performance offered a spectacular journey through the nation’s history, tracing pivotal geo-political events from the Aryan era to the landmark year of 1947.
Combining creative storytelling with vibrant puppetry, the show delivered both entertainment and education, inspiring patriotism and national pride among viewers.
The audience members lauded the production for its meticulous historical detail, innovative presentation, and cultural richness.
PNCA officials highlighted that the initiative reflects the Council’s ongoing mission to promote cultural and historical awareness through creative mediums.
“The Story of Pakistan demonstrates how art can serve as a bridge between history and the present, fostering a deeper sense of national identity,” a PNCA representative remarked.
The celebration reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage—keeping the spirit of the nation alive for generations to come.
Recent Stories
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan2 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates 2,071 people to safety in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Second phase of CM Green Tractor program launched2 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”2 minutes ago
-
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully12 minutes ago
-
Agriculture minister chairs meeting on good governance roadmap12 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence12 minutes ago
-
“Clean and Green Islamabad Movement” hold tree plantation campaign12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over loss, damage caused by cloudburst in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Speech competition, national songs programme held at Nursing College22 minutes ago