Meeting Of Board Of Studies Of Quranic Sciences Department Held At IUB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The fourth meeting of the board of Studies of the Department of Quranic Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), was held with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran in the chair.
The VC reviewed the research topics of the MPhil and PhD scholars, gave valuable suggestions and instructions and stressed maintaining high standards in research topics.
Prof. Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Chairman, Department of Quranic Sciences, briefed the meeting about the ongoing teaching and research activities in the department. Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof.
Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting.
As subject experts, Prof. Dr. Saeed-ur-Rehman from the University of Southern Punjab, Multan, and former Director of Seerat Chair Dr. Munir Ahmed attended the meeting.
Other members included Dr. Sultan Mahmood Khan and Dr. Ruvaifa Khan. Faculty members of the department Dr. Muhammad Yasir and Dr. Tasawar Hussain also attended. The meeting finalised the confirmation of admissions of MPhil and PhD scholars of different sessions, appointment of thesis supervisors, determination of research topics and approval of external examiners.
