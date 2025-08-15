Open Menu

PFA Discards Over 14,000 Rotten Eggs In Multan

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intercepted a vehicle loaded with eggs and discarded over 14,000 rotten and foul-smelling eggs in Multan’s Nag Shah Chowk area.

The operation was led by Additional Director Operations Amir Iftikhar.

The eggs were intended for supply to local bakeries where they were to be used in the preparation of cakes, rusks, biscuits, and other bakery items.

Acting promptly, the PFA not only confiscated the spoiled stock but also safely destroyed the hazardous eggs on the spot.

The vehicle’s driver was arrested on-site, while FIRs got registered against the involved suppliers. The seized vehicle was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The anti- health elements wouldn't be allowed to play with human lives.

