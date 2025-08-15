Open Menu

Second Phase Of CM Green Tractor Program Launched

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Second phase of CM Green Tractor program launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The second phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme has formally commenced from August 14, 2025, according to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department Punjab/

Farmers owning seven acres or more of agricultural land are eligible to apply.

The spokesperson stated that under the program, farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs. 1 million per tractor on tractors of 75 horsepower or above. Interested farmers are required to visit the online portal https://gts.punjab.gov.pk/ and submit their applications digitally.

Applications can be submitted online through the portal until September 1, 2025.

In the first phase, held last year, 9,500 Green Tractors were provided to farmers through a transparent balloting process. In the second phase, an additional 20,000 tractors will be distributed among farmers through the same transparent balloting.

The spokesperson further added that this program will significantly promote mechanized farming across the province, thereby ensuring the achievement of agricultural production targets.

