Second Phase Of CM Green Tractor Program Launched
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The second phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme has formally commenced from August 14, 2025, according to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department Punjab/
Farmers owning seven acres or more of agricultural land are eligible to apply.
The spokesperson stated that under the program, farmers will receive a subsidy of Rs. 1 million per tractor on tractors of 75 horsepower or above. Interested farmers are required to visit the online portal https://gts.punjab.gov.pk/ and submit their applications digitally.
Applications can be submitted online through the portal until September 1, 2025.
In the first phase, held last year, 9,500 Green Tractors were provided to farmers through a transparent balloting process. In the second phase, an additional 20,000 tractors will be distributed among farmers through the same transparent balloting.
The spokesperson further added that this program will significantly promote mechanized farming across the province, thereby ensuring the achievement of agricultural production targets.
Recent Stories
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan2 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates 2,071 people to safety in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Second phase of CM Green Tractor program launched2 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”2 minutes ago
-
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully12 minutes ago
-
Agriculture minister chairs meeting on good governance roadmap12 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence12 minutes ago
-
“Clean and Green Islamabad Movement” hold tree plantation campaign12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over loss, damage caused by cloudburst in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Speech competition, national songs programme held at Nursing College22 minutes ago