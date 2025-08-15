Rescue 1122 evacuates 2,071 people to safety in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Heavy rainfall has caused dangerous water surges in Swat's rivers and streams, triggering floods in multiple areas rescue 1122 swiftly responded and successfully relocated 2,071 individuals to safer locations.

Teams evacuated thousands of residents, including children, from severely affected areas such as Sharifabad, Makan Bagh, Mela Pul, Shagai, and Faizabad.

Using boats, life jackets, and advanced equipment, rescuers ensured safe evacuations despite challenging conditions.

A team of 217 rescue personnel worked day and night, battling strong currents and hazardous terrain to move all affected individuals to secure shelters.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid flood waters and immediately contact Emergency Helpline 1122 if in distress.

Officials have warned that the situation could worsen with additional rainfall residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert and follow evacuation instructions. Relief efforts continue to provide aid to displaced families.