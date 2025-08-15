Rescue 1122 Evacuates 2,071 People To Safety In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Heavy rainfall has caused dangerous water surges in Swat's rivers and streams, triggering floods in multiple areas rescue 1122 swiftly responded and successfully relocated 2,071 individuals to safer locations.
Teams evacuated thousands of residents, including children, from severely affected areas such as Sharifabad, Makan Bagh, Mela Pul, Shagai, and Faizabad.
Using boats, life jackets, and advanced equipment, rescuers ensured safe evacuations despite challenging conditions.
A team of 217 rescue personnel worked day and night, battling strong currents and hazardous terrain to move all affected individuals to secure shelters.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid flood waters and immediately contact Emergency Helpline 1122 if in distress.
Officials have warned that the situation could worsen with additional rainfall residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert and follow evacuation instructions. Relief efforts continue to provide aid to displaced families.
Recent Stories
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan2 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates 2,071 people to safety in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Second phase of CM Green Tractor program launched2 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with enthralling puppet show “Story of Pakistan”2 minutes ago
-
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully12 minutes ago
-
Agriculture minister chairs meeting on good governance roadmap12 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence12 minutes ago
-
“Clean and Green Islamabad Movement” hold tree plantation campaign12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over loss, damage caused by cloudburst in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Speech competition, national songs programme held at Nursing College22 minutes ago