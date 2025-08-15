Open Menu

13 Processions Taken Out, 18 Majalis Held On Chehlum Imam Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and Shuhada-e-Karbala was observed with religious zeal here on Friday.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Iqbal, 13 processions and 18 Majalis were held. Among the 13 processions, one was in category A, four were in category B, and eight were in category C.

Among the Majalis, one was in category B and 17 were in category C. Bahawalpur police had made foolproof security arrangements for processions and Majalis. More than 850 police officers and personnel were deployed for the security of the processions and Majalis.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also issued to maintain the flow of traffic. The DPO said that maintaining law and order in the district is among the top priorities of Bahawalpur Police.

